Bengaluru: 20-year-old college student stabbed to death over brawl during cricket match

Bengaluru

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Nov 21: A 20-year-old college student Uma Maheshwara was stabbed to death allegedly over a petty brawl during a cricket match near Nandini Layout in Bengaluru.

Maheshwara allegedly got into an altercation with his friend two days ago during a match, and slapped him.

Enraged over the incident, the friend decided to eliminate Maheshwara, they said.

On Wednesday night, when Maheshwara was returning home, a group of boys, including his friend accosted him.

Suddenly, one of them drew a knife and stabbed Maheshwara in his abdomen multiple times and killed him on the spot, they added.

Meanwhile, a case of murder has been registered and investigation is on. The accused are still at large while a manhunt has been launched, police said.