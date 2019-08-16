Kerala Lottery Today Nirmal NR-134 today lottery result LIVE

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 16: The Kerala Lottery Today Nirmal NR-134 today result will be declared today. The results, once declared will be available on the official website.

The ticket is priced at Rs 30. The draw was conducted at the Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction. The live results began at 3 pm and the full results were made available at 4 pm.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Kerala Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

The first prize is Rs 60 lakh. The second and third prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes are Rs, 5,000, 1,000, 500 and 100. The results once declared will be available on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/2019/08/kerala-lottery-result-08-08-2019-karunya-plus-kn-277.html