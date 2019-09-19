  • search
    Trains likely to go ‘noiseless', more eco-friendly as Railways set to install HOG systems

    By Shreya
    New Delhi, Sep 19: In an eco-friendly move, Indian Railways Indian Railways is going full throttle in adopting the Head on Generation (HOG) technology.

    In the new technology called - Head on Generation technology, the power will be drawn from the Overhead Electric supply. The power generator cars which used to make huge noise and emit fumes will no more be there.

    Representational Image
    In place of two such generator cars there will be one standby silent generator car to be used for emergency. In place of the other car, there will be LSLRD (LHB Second Luggage, Guard & Divyaang Compartment).

    This LSLRD will also have capability to convert power from the overhead supply to be utilised in the entire train while providing space for luggage guard room and additional passengers. Currently, the cost of power is over Rs. 36 per unit and with HOG it will available at Rs. 6 Per unit.

    It is planned to convert all LHB trains to HOG system within this year.

    Till date 342 trains have already been converted into HOG. This is resulting in saving of approximate Rs 800 crore per year now. 2

    84 more trains are to be converted into HOG by the year end to be resulting in more savings.

    In the year 2017, decision has been taken for complete switch over to LHB technology. After this decision, adoption of HOG conversion has been taken in mission mode to complete this work in time bound manner.

    The work involved modification in electrical system of power cars and coaches: All new coaches from Production Units are to be HOG compliant.

    The conversion work has been allotted to Zonal Railways and with the dedicated efforts of field officers; This will provide noise free and pollution environment for passenger at station.

    Here is the complete break up of trains that are already converted to HOG system:

    Type of Trains Number of Trains

    Rajdhani 13

    Shatabdi 14

    Duronto 11

    Sampark Kranti 06

    Humsafar 16

    Other Mail/ Express 282

    Total 342

    Break up of Trains to be converted to HOG

    Type of Trains Number of Trains

    Rajdhani 12

    Shatabdi 08

    Duronto 06

    Sampark Kranti 07

    Humsafar 08

    Other Mail/ Express 243

    Total 284

    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 11:10 [IST]
