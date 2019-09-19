Trains likely to go ‘noiseless', more eco-friendly as Railways set to install HOG systems
New Delhi, Sep 19: In an eco-friendly move, Indian Railways Indian Railways is going full throttle in adopting the Head on Generation (HOG) technology.
In the new technology called - Head on Generation technology, the power will be drawn from the Overhead Electric supply. The power generator cars which used to make huge noise and emit fumes will no more be there.
In place of two such generator cars there will be one standby silent generator car to be used for emergency. In place of the other car, there will be LSLRD (LHB Second Luggage, Guard & Divyaang Compartment).
This LSLRD will also have capability to convert power from the overhead supply to be utilised in the entire train while providing space for luggage guard room and additional passengers. Currently, the cost of power is over Rs. 36 per unit and with HOG it will available at Rs. 6 Per unit.
It is planned to convert all LHB trains to HOG system within this year.
Till date 342 trains have already been converted into HOG. This is resulting in saving of approximate Rs 800 crore per year now. 2
84 more trains are to be converted into HOG by the year end to be resulting in more savings.
In the year 2017, decision has been taken for complete switch over to LHB technology. After this decision, adoption of HOG conversion has been taken in mission mode to complete this work in time bound manner.
The work involved modification in electrical system of power cars and coaches: All new coaches from Production Units are to be HOG compliant.
The conversion work has been allotted to Zonal Railways and with the dedicated efforts of field officers; This will provide noise free and pollution environment for passenger at station.
Here is the complete break up of trains that are already converted to HOG system:
Type of Trains Number of Trains
Rajdhani 13
Shatabdi 14
Duronto 11
Sampark Kranti 06
Humsafar 16
Other Mail/ Express 282
Total 342
Break up of Trains to be converted to HOG
Type of Trains Number of Trains
Rajdhani 12
Shatabdi 08
Duronto 06
Sampark Kranti 07
Humsafar 08
Other Mail/ Express 243
Total 284