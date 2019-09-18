  • search
    By Shreya
    New Delhi, Sep 18: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), is starting a special Bharat Darshan tourist package from September 27, covering places related to Mahatma Gandhi as well as tourist sites in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    It will cover Porbandar, the birth place of Gandhi, and Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. The package will also include Vadodara for a visit to the Statue of Unity of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the world's tallest statue, the statement said.

    The tour will be of eight nights and nine days and will start from Rewa (Madhya Pradesh), covering Indore (Omkareshwar), Ujjain (Mahakaleshwar), Ahmedabad, Dwarka, Porbander, Somnath and Vadodara (Statue of Unity).

    Feel safe travelling on trains, IRCTC announces Rs. 25 lakhs insurance on Tejas Express

    The route will be Rewa, Satna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pipariya, Itarsi, Hoshangabad, Habibganj, Sehore, Shujalpur, Maksi, Dewas, Indore, Ujjain, Ahmedabad, Dwarka, Porbander, Somnath, Vadodara, Ratlam, Ujjain, Maksi, Shujalpur, Sehore, Habibganj, Hoshangbad, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna and Rewa.

    The package tariff will be Rs 8,505 per person for sleeper class and Rs 10,395 per person for 3AC class and will include hall accommodation, pure vegetarian meals, tourist buses for sightseeing and security arrangements.

    Package inclusion

    1. Hall accommodation at places of night stay/morning freshening up.

    2. Pure vegetarian meals.

    3. Tourist buses for visiting sightseeing spots.

    4. Tour escorts for announcements and information.

    5. Security arrangements for each coach (without arms).

    6. An IRCTC Official on train as Train Superintendent.

    For more details on package inclusion check: www.irctctourism.com

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 0:32 [IST]
