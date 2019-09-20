PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline near: How to check status

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 20: For those of you who have not linked their PAN card with Aadhaar number yet, you have time till 30 September 2019.

If you fail to link PAN-Aadhaar within the stipulated time, the government will discredit the PAN cards. Also, Income Tax Returns (ITR) may not be processed and any banking transaction above Rs 50,000 will not be possible.

The IT department had made PAN-Aadhaar linking mandatory without which PAN might be declared inoperative by the tax department. This warning was sent via an Income Tax Department notification.

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline is September 30; What happens if you fail to do so

So, those who are yet to link their PAN card with Aadhaar card should rush to get it done as the last date is till September 30.

If you have already linked/seeded your PAN with your Aadhaar, you can check the status both online as well as offline.

PAN-Aadhaar linking: How to check status

Visit incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Click on "link Aadhaar" under the "Quick Links" section on left.

On top of the new page, click on "Click here" option blinking in red and blue.

Enter PAN and Aadhaar Number

Click on 'View Link Aadhaar Status'

The status of the linking is displayed in the next screen

The website will show you the status if your PAN is linked to Aadhaar or not.

Through Income Tax Department's SMS Facility

To check the status of PAN-Aadhaar linking through SMS, the user needs to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the following format:

UIDPAN < 12 digit Aadhaar number> < 10 digit Permament Account Number>

If the linking is successful, a message reading "Aadhaar...is already associated with PAN..in ITD database. Thank you for using our services."

Deadline for Aadhaar-PAN linkage extended several times

The deadline for linking of Aadhaar with PAN has been changed several times in the past. In March 2019, the government extended the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar by six months till 30 September, 2019 as per an official statement. This was the sixth time the government has extended the deadline for individuals to link PAN with Aadhaar.