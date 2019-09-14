PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline is September 30; What happens if you fail to do so

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 14: If you haven't linked your Aadhaar to your PAN cards then hurry, you have until September 30 to finish the task. The Income Tax department has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar with PAN without which the latter might be declared invalid by the tax department.

If you fail to link PAN-Aadhaar within the stipulated time, the government will discredit the PAN cards.

While Aadhaar is issued by UIDAI to a resident, PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the tax department to a person, firm or entity.

Aadhaar holds all vital information of an individual such as name, date of birth, gender, photo and address, and also biometrics.

PAN will be generated automatically if a taxpayer uses Aadhaar for filing returns

The same set of information is required to get a new PAN.

As per data, over 120 crore Aadhaar numbers have been issued in the country and about 41 crore PAN numbers have been generated.

Out of these, more than 22 crore PANs are linked with Aadhaar.

Section 139 AA (2) of the I-T Act stipulates that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate their Aadhaar number to tax authorities.

After the Supreme Court upheld the section 139AA, the government in March this year declared that the deadline for linking PAN-Aadhaar was available till September 30.

Steps to link Aadhaar with PAN

Just go to incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and click on the link on the left pane - Link Aadhaar

Provide PAN, Aadhaar no. and ENTER NAME EXACTLY AS GIVEN IN AADHAAR CARD (avoid spelling mistakes) and submit. After verification from UIDAI which is the government website for Aadhaar, the linking will be confirmed.

On logging in to the site, a pop up window will appear prompting you to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card. If you don't see the popup, go to blue tab on the top bar named 'Profile Settings' and click on 'Link Aadhaar'.

Details such as name, date of birth and gender will already be mentioned as per the details submitted at the time of registration on the e-Filing portal. Verify the details on screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar card.

If the details match, enter your Aadhaar card number and captcha code and click on the "Link now" button.

A pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar card has been successfully linked to your PAN card.