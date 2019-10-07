HAL Apprenticeship for Engineering & Diploma passouts; Download HAL apprenticeship application form

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Oct 07: Engineering and Diploma passouts can apply for HAL Apprenticeship and the last date to apply for HAL Engineering Graduate, Technician (Diploma Technical & Technician (MOM&SP) Apprenticeship is October 10, 2019. HAL apprenticeship application form download link is given below.

HAL Apprenticeship is for a period of one-year. Engineering Graduate Apprentice is for BE-BTech graduates. HAL Engineering Graduate Apprentice openings are for candidates whose BE-BTech specialisation is in these field - Electronics Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Electrical Engineers, Civil Engineering, Computer Science /Application and Information Technology.

Technician (Diploma Technical) Apprentice training for those who have completed 3 Years of Diploma. Apprentice openings are for candidates with Diploma in these fields - Electronics, Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Computer Science /Application and Information Technology. Technician (Diploma MOM&SP) Apprenticeship is also available.

HAL Apprenticeship official notification link: Click Here

HAL Apprenticeship application form download: Click Here

HAl engagement of Engineering Graduate,Diploma Technician & MOM SP Apprentice main page: Click Here

HAL Apprentice selection process: The Selection for Engagement of Apprentices will be based on Merit basis, taking into consideration 100% Weightage of Total Aggregate Marks secured in the Technical Degree/Diploma Examination.

How to apply for HAL apprenticeship:

Download notification here and read carefully.

and read carefully. Then download the application form in Excel format. click here to download

to download The applicants should register at www.mhrdnats.gov.in and must indicate the Registration Number in Application Form.

The name of Excel File (Application Form) must be Registration Number.

Application form in the attached Excel File must be sent to E-mail ID: tti.korwa@hal-india.co.in

The last date for sending application form through E-mail is 09/10/2019.