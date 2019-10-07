HAL Apprenticeship for Engineering & Diploma passouts; Download HAL apprenticeship application form
New Delhi, Oct 07: Engineering and Diploma passouts can apply for HAL Apprenticeship and the last date to apply for HAL Engineering Graduate, Technician (Diploma Technical & Technician (MOM&SP) Apprenticeship is October 10, 2019. HAL apprenticeship application form download link is given below.
HAL Apprenticeship is for a period of one-year. Engineering Graduate Apprentice is for BE-BTech graduates. HAL Engineering Graduate Apprentice openings are for candidates whose BE-BTech specialisation is in these field - Electronics Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Electrical Engineers, Civil Engineering, Computer Science /Application and Information Technology.
Technician (Diploma Technical) Apprentice training for those who have completed 3 Years of Diploma. Apprentice openings are for candidates with Diploma in these fields - Electronics, Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Computer Science /Application and Information Technology. Technician (Diploma MOM&SP) Apprenticeship is also available.
HAL Apprenticeship official notification link: Click Here
HAL Apprenticeship application form download: Click Here
HAl engagement of Engineering Graduate,Diploma Technician & MOM SP Apprentice main page: Click Here
HAL Apprentice selection process: The Selection for Engagement of Apprentices will be based on Merit basis, taking into consideration 100% Weightage of Total Aggregate Marks secured in the Technical Degree/Diploma Examination.
How to apply for HAL apprenticeship:
- Download notification here and read carefully.
- Then download the application form in Excel format. click here to download
- The applicants should register at www.mhrdnats.gov.in and must indicate the Registration Number in Application Form.
- The name of Excel File (Application Form) must be Registration Number.
- Application form in the attached Excel File must be sent to E-mail ID: tti.korwa@hal-india.co.in
- The last date for sending application form through E-mail is 09/10/2019.