  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    HAL Apprenticeship for Engineering & Diploma passouts; Download HAL apprenticeship application form

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 07: Engineering and Diploma passouts can apply for HAL Apprenticeship and the last date to apply for HAL Engineering Graduate, Technician (Diploma Technical & Technician (MOM&SP) Apprenticeship is October 10, 2019. HAL apprenticeship application form download link is given below.

    Download HAL apprenticeship application form here

    HAL Apprenticeship is for a period of one-year. Engineering Graduate Apprentice is for BE-BTech graduates. HAL Engineering Graduate Apprentice openings are for candidates whose BE-BTech specialisation is in these field - Electronics Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Electrical Engineers, Civil Engineering, Computer Science /Application and Information Technology.

    Technician (Diploma Technical) Apprentice training for those who have completed 3 Years of Diploma. Apprentice openings are for candidates with Diploma in these fields - Electronics, Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Computer Science /Application and Information Technology. Technician (Diploma MOM&SP) Apprenticeship is also available.

    HAL Apprenticeship official notification link: Click Here

    HAL Apprenticeship application form download: Click Here

    HAl engagement of Engineering Graduate,Diploma Technician & MOM SP Apprentice main page: Click Here

    HAL Apprentice selection process: The Selection for Engagement of Apprentices will be based on Merit basis, taking into consideration 100% Weightage of Total Aggregate Marks secured in the Technical Degree/Diploma Examination.

    How to apply for HAL apprenticeship:

    • Download notification here and read carefully.
    • Then download the application form in Excel format. click here to download
    • The applicants should register at www.mhrdnats.gov.in and must indicate the Registration Number in Application Form.
    • The name of Excel File (Application Form) must be Registration Number.
    • Application form in the attached Excel File must be sent to E-mail ID: tti.korwa@hal-india.co.in
    • The last date for sending application form through E-mail is 09/10/2019.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    hal jobs

    Story first published: Monday, October 7, 2019, 4:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue