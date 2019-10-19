EPFO Assistant Main Admit Card 2019 released on epfindia.gov.in: Update on exam pattern

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 19: The EPFO Assistant Main Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Candidates can down their admit card by entering their registration number and password. The link will be available until November 7, 2019.

The phase-II Main exam for the post of Assistant (Assistant Section Officer) will be held on November 7 2019. The exam would comprise two parts- Part 1 of multiple-choice questions on Reasoning/ Intelligence, General/ Economy/ Financial Awareness, English Language & Quantitative Aptitude and Part 2 of descriptive type questions such as letter writing, comprehension on the English Language with emphasis. 150 questions will be MCQs and 153 will be Descriptive type. The descriptive paper will be conducted online. Negative marking of one-fourth of the mark for each wrong answer will also be there. The admit card is available on epfindia.gov.in.