  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    EPFO Assistant Main Admit Card 2019 released on epfindia.gov.in: Update on exam pattern

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 19: The EPFO Assistant Main Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    Candidates can down their admit card by entering their registration number and password. The link will be available until November 7, 2019.

    EPFO Assistant Main Admit Card 2019 released on epfindia.gov.in: Update on exam pattern

    The phase-II Main exam for the post of Assistant (Assistant Section Officer) will be held on November 7 2019. The exam would comprise two parts- Part 1 of multiple-choice questions on Reasoning/ Intelligence, General/ Economy/ Financial Awareness, English Language & Quantitative Aptitude and Part 2 of descriptive type questions such as letter writing, comprehension on the English Language with emphasis. 150 questions will be MCQs and 153 will be Descriptive type. The descriptive paper will be conducted online. Negative marking of one-fourth of the mark for each wrong answer will also be there. The admit card is available on epfindia.gov.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    epfo admit card

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue