India's first electric double decker bus launched in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 19: Highways and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday unveiled India's first E-Double Decker air-conditioned bus in Mumbai. During the event, he said that ethics, economy, ecology and environment are the four important pillars of the country.

Switch mobility limited a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland has manufactured this unique electric double-decker bus called as Switch EiV 22. The bus is equipped with the latest technology, ultra-modern design and highest safety and best in class comfort features.

Stressing on prioritising pollution-free country, he said 35 percent pollution in the country takes place because of petrol and diesel. He underlined that the size of the automobile industry is 7.5 lakh crore, and it is an important industry for the country as it has huge employment potential.

Besides, he mentioned that automobile industry gives highest GST to state and central governments. He pointed out at import of crude oil as a main challenge which country faces at present. Mr Gadkari highlighted the most important thing for India is knowledge is power and conversion of knowledge into wealth is future.

