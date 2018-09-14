  • search

UP: Two wanted criminals shot dead in cross-firing in Varanasi

By PTI
    Varanasi, Sep 14: Two wanted criminals were shot dead in cross-firing in Varanasi, police said.

    Rakesh Agrahari (32), a history-sheeter, was sitting infront of his home when wanted criminal Rayish Banarasi (36), along with his associate, attacked him, the police said.

    Representational Image

    During cross firing, Agrahari died while Banarasi sustained injuries. Some locals took him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

    Senior Police officials rushed to the spot along with the STF and the Crime Branch. SP (city) Dinesh Singh said an investigation was on and the motive behind the killings would be ascertained after the probe.

    PTI

    uttar pradesh varanasi

