RPSC SI Result 2019 declared: Check Cut off marks here

Jaipur

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Aug 27: The RPSC SI Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The cut off marks for the PET has also been released. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission had conducted the joint competitive exam for SI and Platoon Commander posts on October 7 2018 at the various exam centres in Rajasthan. The exam was conducted through offline mode.

The commission also released the list of candidates who are not eligible for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). A total of 11,346 have cleared the exam. After the PET, candidates will l be called for the personal interview round.

The selection procedure for SI & Platoon Commander posts involves, Written Exam (Prelims), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Aptitude Test and Interview. The result is available on http://www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

RPSC SI Cut off marks 2019:

Gen: 201.9

Gen (TSP): 201.9

SC: 161.89

ST: 164.96

ST (TSP: 155.36

OBC: 201.9

MBC: 201.9