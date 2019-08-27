  • search
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RPSC SI Result 2019 declared: Check Cut off marks here

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Aug 27: The RPSC SI Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The cut off marks for the PET has also been released. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission had conducted the joint competitive exam for SI and Platoon Commander posts on October 7 2018 at the various exam centres in Rajasthan. The exam was conducted through offline mode.

    RPSC SI Result 2019 declared: Check Cut off marks here

    The commission also released the list of candidates who are not eligible for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). A total of 11,346 have cleared the exam. After the PET, candidates will l be called for the personal interview round.

    The selection procedure for SI & Platoon Commander posts involves, Written Exam (Prelims), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Aptitude Test and Interview. The result is available on http://www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

    RPSC SI Cut off marks 2019:

    • Gen: 201.9
    • Gen (TSP): 201.9
    • SC: 161.89
    • ST: 164.96
    • ST (TSP: 155.36
    • OBC: 201.9
    • MBC: 201.9

    More JAIPUR News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan results

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 11:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue