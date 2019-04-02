  • search
    35 taken ill after eating food at wedding in Jaipur

    By PTI
    |

    Jaipur, Apr 02: Thirty-five people, including the bride, were taken ill after eating food served at a marriage ceremony here, a health official said Tuesday.

    Wedding guests complained of stomach ache, vomiting and loose motions soon after returning to Dausa from the wedding in Jaipur on Monday night.

    Representational Image

    They were rushed to a government hospital. Six of them are still undergoing treatment, Dausa Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr O.P Bairwa said.

    Health officials said guests had consumed non-vegetarian food and sweets during the feast, which apparently had turned stale due to hot weather conditions. The samples of the food items have been sent to a laboratory for testing.

    PTI

