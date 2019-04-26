UK: 3 blast reported at Tata Steel plant in Port Talbot; 2 injured

London, Apr 26: Two people have been injured after at least three blasts were reported at Tata Steelworks plant in Port Talbot, South Wales town in the United Kingdom on Friday, according to reports.

People living nearby the plant called the police after the explosions shook housed and knocked people down.

Tata Steel confirmed that an incident had taken place at the plant and said all fires are now under control and that no serious injuries were reported the plant.

Meanwhile, South Wales Police department said they are aware of an incident in TATA Steelworks plant.

"Emergency services are in attendance and further information will be released shortly. Thank you for your patience," said the department in a tweet.

More than 4,000 people work at the steelworks - which sits at the heart of the local economy.