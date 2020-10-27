To boost economic relations with Pakistan, China to open visa office in Peshawar

Pakistan: Huge explosion kills 7, injures 70 in Peshawar

Karachi, Oct 27: A massive explosion has killed seven persons and injured 70 in Peshawar, Pakistan. The blast was reported at the Dir Colony.

Most of the injured are children and are believed to be critical. Injured peoplehave been taken to Lady Reading Hospital. The bast was reported near a Madrasa.

The doctors told that more casualties are feared as some of the wounded children are in critical condition.

Speaking to media, Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) spokesperson Mohammad Asim said that five dead bodies and 50 injured have been brought to the facility.

Meanwhile, the police officers are trying to identify the nature of the explosion.