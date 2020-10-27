YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pakistan: Huge explosion kills 7, injures 70 in Peshawar

    By
    |

    Karachi, Oct 27: A massive explosion has killed seven persons and injured 70 in Peshawar, Pakistan. The blast was reported at the Dir Colony.

    Huge explosion kills 4, injures 20 in Peshawar

    Most of the injured are children and are believed to be critical. Injured peoplehave been taken to Lady Reading Hospital. The bast was reported near a Madrasa.

    The doctors told that more casualties are feared as some of the wounded children are in critical condition.

    Speaking to media, Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) spokesperson Mohammad Asim said that five dead bodies and 50 injured have been brought to the facility.

    Meanwhile, the police officers are trying to identify the nature of the explosion.

    More PESHAWAR News

    Read more about:

    peshawar blasts explosion

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X