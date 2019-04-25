  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sri Lanka: Minor blast in Pugoda town near Colombo, no casualties

    By
    |

    Colombo, Apr 25: A minor blast was reported in Pugoda town, 40 km east of Sri Lanka capital Colombo, as reported by Reuters, on Thursday.

    Sri Lanka terror attack: Blast heard in Pugoda town near Colombo
    Representational Image

    According to reports, the blast has been reported in a garbage dump in an unattended lot near the Pugoda Magistrate's Court.

    Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said police were investigating the blast on empty land behind the magistrate's court in Pugoda, 40 km.

    "There was an explosion behind the court, we are investigating," he said, adding it was not a controlled explosion like other blasts in recent days.

    The blast came at a time of high tension in Sri Lanka following the Easter Sunday suicide bomber attacks on the island state that killed 359 people and wounded about 500.

    Sri Lankan government on Wednesday admitted that 'major' intelligence lapses led to the horrific Easter Sunday blasts and asked Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara to resign, even as the death toll in the coordinated attacks rose to 359 amidst a nationwide manhunt to nab the perpetrators.

    Colombo bombings: Why it may not be a bad idea to look at Maldives as well

    Nine Suicide bombers, believed to be members of local Islamist extremist group called National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ), carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and three luxury hotels.

    lok-sabha-home

    More SRI LANKA News

    Read more about:

    sri lanka terror attack blasts

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue