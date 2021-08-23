'L is For Lockdown': 7-year-old Bengaluru girl pens non-fiction book on pandemic, preparing to write more

Bengaluru: Two workers from Bihar killed, three injured after boiler blast at food factory in Magadi road

Bengaluru, Aug 23: A gas cylinder exploded at a food factory at Magadi Road in Bengaluru on Monday afternoon. According to police, the blast took place in MM Food Products at about 1.45 pm near Anjan Theatre in a residential area.

According to local media reports, two people have died and four others have been injured in the incident.

Speaking on the incident, Bengaluru DCP (West) Sanjeev Patil told ANI,''Two male workers from Bihar died in the boiler blast at MM Food factory at Magadi Road in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Three others including two women are critically injured and have been shifted to a hospital.''

About seven people were working there when suddenly the boiler exploded.

Three others including two women who were scalded in this accident were shifted to hospital.

The factory, where snacks like mixture, ''sev'' and ''Çhakli'' were made, was operating in a single-storey building with an asbestos sheet roof, police said adding there were about 15 LPG cylinders inside the building but they remained intact.

The deceased were in their early 20s and were natives of Bihar, police said, adding further investigations are on