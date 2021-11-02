At least 15 Killed as Blasts, Gunfire Hit Kabul Military Hospital, Official Says

Minor blast near Israeli Embassy in Delhi; security beefed up across states

KABUL, Nov 2: At least 19 people were killed and over 50 wounded in the two explosions followed by gunfire near Afghanistan's biggest military hospital in Kabul, media reports claim.

The explosions took place at the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital in central Kabul and security forces had been sent to the area, Interior ministry spokesman Qari Saeed Khosty told Reuters.

Nine injured in the explosions have been brought to the trauma hospital run by Italian aid group Emergency.

The first explosion took place in front of Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan hospital, while the second explosion occurred in an area close to the hospital, reported Afghanistan's TOLO News.

Photographs and video footage doing rounds on social media showed a plume of smoke over the area and gunfire is heard.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blasts. However, going by Afghanistan's Bakhtar news agency, eye-witnesses have told it that a number of fighters from the Islamic State group had entered the hospital and clashed with security forces.

