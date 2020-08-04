Watch: Huge explosions in Lebanon’s capital Beirut, cause unknown

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Beirut, Aug 04: A massive explosion shook Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday but there were no immediate reports of damages or casualties. The blast appeared to be centered around Beirut's port and shattered windows miles away.

According to reports, the massive explosions in Beirut occurred in a fireworks warehouse. Fireworks can be seen in the video, moments later a secondary explosion caused most of the damage.

Footage of this incident are being circulated online shows what appears to be two distinct smoke plumes within the affected area, the report mentioned.

A more clear view of the explosion. #beirut pic.twitter.com/74NgZWvRL0 — Zaiنab Hijazi (@zainabhijazi97) August 4, 2020

The afternoon blast shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city center. Some local TV stations reported that the blast was at Beirut's port.

