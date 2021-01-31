Embassy blast: Role of Jaish-ul-Hind under scanner, but it could be a false flag

Moving embassy to Jerusalem: After US, Guatemala does the same; Paraguay next

New Delhi, Jann 31: While several leads have emerged from the investigation into the low intensity blast that took place outside the Israel Embassy in New Delhi, there are more pointers towards an Iran angle.

While there is nothing conclusive as yet owing to the false flags, officials in New Delhi tell OneIndia that the probe into the Iran angle is on and some of the leads are pretty strong.

There is also a very strong possibility that the blast could be linked to the one that took place on February 13 2012. We are not ruling out any possibility, the official cited above also said.

Investigators are also looking at the role of a group called the Jaish-ul-Hind. A person by the name Vikar had claimed responsibility for the blast on a Telegram group in the ISIS forum that is linked to the Qayam Foundation.

The internet protocol address has been traced to Herat in Afghanistan. However this angle needs to be thoroughly probed as it could be a false flag, officials say. The message posted by Vikar has been forwarded on many groups, but it could be a way of misleading the investigators, officials further pointed out.

On Saturday, the Delhi Police observed two suspects getting off the cab moments before the minor blast.

After observing the CCTV footage, the cops found that the two suspects were getting off a cab moments before the blast. The cab driver has been identified and was questioned by the Delhi Police.

Following the minor blast outside the Israel Embassy in New Delhi, the police had found a note addressed to the to Israel Embassy ambassador.

The letter contained a threat and describes the explosion as a trailer. The letter also refers to Qasem Soleimani, one of Iran's most powerful generals who was assassinated in a drone strike by the United States in January last year.

Officials say that the bomb was planted in a flower pot on the road divider. The forensic experts have found broken pieces of a cool drink can and ball bearings. Prima facie, it appears as though the ball bearings were stuffed inside the can. No decide or battery has been found at the spot.

It may be recalled that on February 13 2012, Israeli diplomat Tal Yehoshua and an Indian driver of an Embassy vehicle were among the four who were injured after a magnetic bomb stuck on the vehicle exploded in Delhi.