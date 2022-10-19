Mumbai police receives bomb threats at 3 locations; Security beefed up at several areas

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Oct 19: The Mumbai police on Wednesday received bomb threats from an anonymous caller at several key places in the city on Wednesday. As informed by the officials, the caller has threatened to bomb Infinity Mall, Juhu PVR, and Sahara Hotel in the state capital.

According to Mumbai Police, the phone call was made on its helpline number 112 and the caller on the other side said that three bomb blasts will happen in Mumbai. Police said the security agencies are trying to identify the caller in order to take further action.

''A phone call about bomb blasts at 3 places in Mumbai was received. The security agencies are trying to identify the caller in order to take further action. Caller claimed that explosions will take place in Infinity Mall Andheri, PVR Mall Juhu & Sahara Hotel Airport,'' Mumbai police as quoted by news agency ANI.

On the phone, the caller claimed that the explosion will take place in Infinity Mall Andheri, PVR Mall Juhu and Sahara Hotel Airport in Mumbai.

The phone call was made at around 10:30 on Tuesday night and Mumbai Police said they are identifying the caller so that further action can be taken.