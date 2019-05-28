  • search
    Premature baby born without skin defies the odds to survive

    Texas, May 28: Premature babies are not too uncommon to be heard off. But this baby's chances of survival was very meagre as it did not have any skin. However, this baby born without a top layer of skin has survived against all odds.

    Jessica Kibbler and Jack Shattock, from Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, were just 19 years old when their baby Kaiden Jake Shattock arrived in excruciating pain.

    Kaiden was born ten weeks premature at Nottingham City Hospital on November 24 weighing 2lb 7oz.

    The only skin Kaiden was born with was on his face and since birth he had battled sepsis, necrotising enterocolitis, congential herpes, dermolysis and bronchiolitis.

    A month ago, Kaiden had undergone biggest surgery which involved developing skin grown in a lab using his own cells.

    It took six weeks for him to finally grow skin, and during that time he couldn't wear clothes for fear it would tear his fragile body.

    Jessica had a kidney complication too called hydronephrosis during her pregnancy. She also suffered bleeding nearly three months before Kaiden's due date, before going into early labour.

    The baby is now gaining weight, somehow dealing with pain medications and slowly recovering.

