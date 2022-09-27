YouTube
    J&K: 6-month-old baby kidnapped from hospital; search operation on

    Jammu, Sep 27: A six-month-old baby was allegedly kidnapped from the government district hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Tuesday, police said.

    A senior officer said CCTV footage showed a burqa clad woman carrying away the baby from the hospital at around 12.30 pm, adding a search has been launched to nab her and rescue the child.

    Six-month-old baby was allegedly kidnapped from the government district hospital in Jammu and Kashmir

    Police have also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for any information about the child.

    X