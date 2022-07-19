YouTube
    Woman gives birth on floor outside Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, family alleges negligence

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 19: A video of a woman delivering her baby outside Safdarjung Hospital's emergency wing after she was allegedly denied admission by the Centre-run facility went viral on social media on Tuesday, prompting the Union health ministry to seek a report in the matter.

    The hospital has also initiated an inquiry into the incident, according to sources.

    Representational Image

    In the video, some women are seen standing around the pregnant woman with a saree, covering her during the delivery. Some nurses are also seen at the spot.

    The woman's relatives are heard alleging that the hospital did not admit her on Monday and she spent the night outside its emergency department.

    A Union health ministry official said a report has been sought from Safdarjung Hospital in the matter.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said the woman, 30, a resident of Khera, Ghaziabad was taken to Safdarjung Hospital as she was due to deliver her baby.

    "As per the allegations, she was not admitted to the hospital and she delivered a baby girl in the hospital premises. Now, the woman and her baby have been admitted to the hospital and both are doing well. They are being treated under a senior doctor in the gynaecology department," he said.

    "We have not received any complaint (against the hospital) yet," he added.

    According to hospital sources, an inquiry has been initiated into the incident and a preliminary report will be submitted soon.

    The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has also issued a notice to the hospital, seeking an action taken report in the matter by July 25.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 16:36 [IST]
