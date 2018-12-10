  • search
    Washington, Dec 10: A man undergoing treatment for heart failure coughed up a massive blood clot in the perfect shape of his lung passage, and the image has gone viral on various social media which has drawn equal amounts of amazement and disgust online.

    This photo of a man who coughed-up 6-inch-wide blood clot shaped like lung tree is going viral

    The giant blood gloop came from a 36-year-old man who was rushed to hospital with chronic heart failure. After arriving he was connected to a machine to help his blood flow and given anti-coagulants to help his blood flow.

    The bizarre object left University of California transplant and pulmonary surgeon Georg Wieselthaler shocked.

    Doctors said the man felt much better after coughing up the clot, but it failed to improve his condition. A week later, he died from heart failure complications.

    However, this isn't the first time, patients have coughed up (casts of) their lungs. Twitter user @chifle12 reported a similar gross artifact expelled from a 6-year-old, made of lymphatic fluid. Patients suffering from asthma can also form casts from mucus that hardens in airways.

    Okay! So, what makes this most recent instance special? It is the material and its unprecedented size.

