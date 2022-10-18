7-month-old baby mauled to death by stray dog in Noida

Fire breaks out at call centre building in Noida, no casualty reported

Noida, Oct 18: In a horrifying incident, a seven-month-old baby was mauled to death by a stray dog in Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The labourer's child was declared dead Tuesday morning. The stray dog reportedly pulled out the child's intestine. The child was admitted to the ICU, and went through surgery, but could not be saved, according to an article in India Today.

As per the article, the incident happened in Noida housing society, Lotus Boulevard, situated in Sector 100.

The child was of a labourer who was working in construction work, which is going on in society.

Following the incident, the residents demanded the Noida Authority to take strict action in the matter.

One of the residents said there are many stray dogs living in the basement of society.

The report said that this was not the first incident of a stray dog attacking someone in society as it happens every 3-4 months.

"We have complained about this to the Noida authority and to the AAO too, but they did not take any action," the report cited the resident as saying.

Noida police is investigating the matter.

It is to be noted that on Monday Ghaziabad administration banned three breeds of dogs-Pitbull, Dogo Argentino and Rottweiler-in the wake of recent dog attacks in the city.

