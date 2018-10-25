Pak FM urges UNHRC to investigate abuse of human rights in Kashmir

Pakistan Foreign minister Shah Mohammed Qureshi

He made the remarks while addressing a ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of the United Nations which was jointly organised by the Foreign Office and the UN country team at the Foreign Office.

UNHRC

During his speech, Qureshi outlined Pakistan's priorities with a particular focus on social and economic development, poverty alleviation, job creation and institutional reforms.

Acknowledging the role and contribution of the United Nations in these endeavours, the Foreign Minister expressed Pakistan's willingness to further build on this partnership.

United Nations

Qureshi appreciated Pakistani troops and police personnel for their contribution to the UN peacekeeping and paid tribute to the 156 peacekeepers who died for the world peace.

Jammu and Kashmir facing abuse of human rights has been happening since 1947 when India and Pakistan have been partitioned thus being the most disputed territory in regards to abuses.

On September 2018, High commissioner for Human rights, Michelle Bachelet made a reference to Kashmir citing that human rights situation "has not been followed up with meaningful improvements or even open and serious discussions on how the grave issues raised could be addressed".

She also said "the people of Kashmir have exactly the same rights of justice. The office will continue its reporting and monitoring". Her comments were not well received especially Permanent Representative of India to the UN in Geneva Ambassador Rajiv Chander expressed India had made that its views "abundantly clear" on this matter and that Bachelet approach this matter more emphatically in future.

On October 13, India won seats in Human Rights Commission for the period of three years i.e. from 2019 to 2022; they received 188 votes thus becoming the country to receive highest number of votes among other nations.

First Secretary of UN Eenam Gambhir

When Qureshi made remarks about 2014 Peshawar School Attack citing that it was orchestrated by New Delhi, Eenam Gambhir, First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN slammed Qureshi for making "preposterous allegation" against New Delhi relating to the accident.

Gambhir cleared the fact that entire state of Jammu and Kashmir will always remain an integral part of India.

PTI