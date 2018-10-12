India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

India wins seat in UN Human Rights Commission

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    India on Friday won the seat to UN Human Rights Council after getting 188 votes in the Asia Pacific category. India has been appointed for a period of three years from 2019 to 2022. India reportedly got highest number of votes among all the other candidate nations.

    India was vying for the seat in the Asia-Pacific category. Along with India, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Fiji and the Philippines also staked a claim in the same regional group.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The new members will serve a term of three years beginning January 1, 2019. India had previously been elected to the Geneva-based Human Rights Council for the 2011-2014 and 2014-2017 terms. Its last tenure had ended on December 31, 2017 and in accordance with the rules, it was not eligible for immediate re-election since it had already served two consecutive terms.

    On the basis of equitable geographical distribution, council seats are allocated to the five regional groups as follows: African States, 13 seats; Asia-Pacific States, 13 seats; Eastern European States, 6 seats; Latin American and Caribbean States, 8 seats; and Western European and other States, 7 seats.

    Read more about:

    united nations unhrc india

    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 21:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 12, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue