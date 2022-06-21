Should Kashmir be given to Pakistan: Row erupts after this question appears in MP civil service exam

NIA may get to question David Headley soon

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhopal, Jun 21: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has come in for criticism from aspirants and political leader over a questioned asked in the state civil services exams.

The question paper has gone viral after a question was asked if Kashmir involved in an international dispute be handed over to Pakistan. The question paperer surfaced on the internet showed multiple choice questions which states, 'should Kashmir be handed over to Pakistan.

The two options on the MP Civil Services question paper were

Yes, as it will help the economic situation of India

No, as it will increase the demand of the Pakistan administration

Students who appeared found the options confusing and many were unable to respond. News articles showed that the answer key of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Exam 2022 showed the second option as right.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 13:19 [IST]