YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath International Yoga Day 2022 Coronavirus Web-Stories Fake News Buster Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Should Kashmir be given to Pakistan: Row erupts after this question appears in MP civil service exam

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bhopal, Jun 21: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has come in for criticism from aspirants and political leader over a questioned asked in the state civil services exams.

    The question paper has gone viral after a question was asked if Kashmir involved in an international dispute be handed over to Pakistan. The question paperer surfaced on the internet showed multiple choice questions which states, 'should Kashmir be handed over to Pakistan.

    Should Kashmir be given to Pakistan: Row erupts after this question appears in MP civil service exam

    The two options on the MP Civil Services question paper were

    • Yes, as it will help the economic situation of India
    • No, as it will increase the demand of the Pakistan administration

    Students who appeared found the options confusing and many were unable to respond. News articles showed that the answer key of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Exam 2022 showed the second option as right.

    Comments

    More QUESTION News  

    Read more about:

    question criticism kashmir

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 13:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X