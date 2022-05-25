Not everything is misleading like your birth date: Mishra slams Afridi over tweet on Yasin Malik

Kashmir TV actor Amreen Bhat shot dead by militants

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, May 25: Jammu & Kashmir's TV actor Amreen Bhat was shot dead by militants on Wednesday. Her 10-year old nephew was injured after terrorists fired at them in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district.

The Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet said that the incident occurred around 7.55 pm. She was taken to the hospital where the doctors announced she was brought dead. However, her nephew suffered a bullet injury on his arm.

"At around 1955 hrs , terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead. Her 10 year old nephew who was also at home recieved bullet injury on his arm, [sic]" The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The police department has said that Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were behind the attack. It tweeted, "Three terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were involved in this heinous terror incident. Area has been cordoned off and search started. Case registered and investigation on. [sic]"

It comes 24 hours after police constable was shot dead at his home in Anchar area of Srinagar.

Condeming the incident, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Shocked & deeply saddened by the murderous militant attack on Ambreen Bhat. Sadly Ambreen lost her life in the attack & her nephew was injured. There can be no justification for attacking innocent women & children like this. May Allah grant her place in Jannat."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 22:29 [IST]