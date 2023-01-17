Pakistan PM’s desperate plea for India is laced with a nuke threat and no mention of terror

An unprecedented crisis in Pakistan and why the people are up in arms against the establishment

India has on numerous occasions reminded Pakistan that there can be no talks unless the country stops aiding terror. Moreover Kashmir is not a point of discussion with Pakistan any longer

New Delhi, Jan 17: Following a bilateral of Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, the joint statement made no mention about Kashmir.

With Pakistan plunging into crisis and the abrogation of Article 370 taking the sheen away from Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wants the UAE's mediation to get Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to discuss the so-called burning issue of Kashmir with him in a sincere and honest manner. He went on to add, 'we are nuclear powers, armed to the teeth and if God forbid a war breaks out who will live to tell what happened.

While Sharif tries to be honest about the need for discussions, he goes on to speak about nuclear weapons, which itself in itself is a clear indicator that he means hand over Kashmir when he speaks about honest and sincere discussions.

Pak on its knees, pleads India to talk

In the interview with Al Arabiya Sharif says that they have learnt their lesson and want to live in peace with India. This is provided we are able to resolve our genuine problems.

Let us be blunt, even if we are not neighbours by choice, we are there forever and it is up to us to live peacefully and progress or quarrel with each other and waste time in resources. This is up to us, he said.

We have learnt our lesson, and we want to live with India in peace with India. This could happen if we resolve our general problems, Sharif said.

Sharif is currently facing a dilemma of plenty. He has a lot to do to sort out issues such as economy, food crisis and terror in his country. He also has to take up the Kashmir issue for the benefit of his vote bank and to keep the ISI and military happy.

While there can be no discussion on Jammu And Kashmir as it is an integral part of India, Sharif should speak more about the terror that emanates from his country. India is not interested in discussing the Kashmir issue as it is a foregone conclusion. However India is hold talks provided Pakistan stops funding cross border terror, stops infiltrations and funding terror in India.

Asking the UAE to facilitate the discussions with India would be a futile plea by Sharif as the primary discussions between the two countries can only be on ending terror. The fact that Kashmir was not even mentioned in the joint statement is a clear indicator that UAE is a close ally of India.

India has on multiple occasions tried speaking peace. The end result is Rawalpindi getting aggressive and launching terror attacks in India and also staging lone wolf attacks. The same was seen during the Pathankot strikes. However that situation has changed drastically with the Modi government not taking Pakistan's acts likely. The Uri surgical strikes and the Balakot hit were clear examples of this. Moreover Pakistan is no position to go to war considering the state of its economy, food crisis.