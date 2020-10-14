First-ever chicken nugget sent into space by UK supermarket giant

40-year-old London man second patient to be cured of HIV

London, Oct 14:

London, Oct 14: British supermarket giant Iceland Foods celebrated its 50th anniversary by sending the first-ever chicken nugget into space.

It was launched from a location close to the company's head office in Deeside, North Wales.

"What better way to show that our products are out of this world than by sending one of our customer favourites into space," the retailer said.

The video shows the nugget is reaching heights of more 1,10,000 feet above Earth.

A team of experts in the field of stratospheric exploration created the perfect vessel for the nugget to travel in.

Using a custom designed launch vehicle including primary avionics, auxiliary satellite tracking and integrated camera support system taking video footage, the lone nugget was launched out of the Earth's atmosphere.

We don’t know who needs to hear this, but we sent the first ever chicken nugget into space today 🧑‍🚀



Why? We have no idea, but it was out of this world! 😉 pic.twitter.com/XGmkT9ShBO — Iceland Foods ❄️ (@IcelandFoods) October 13, 2020

Chicken nuggets have remained a staple in the frozen aisle throughout Iceland's 50-year history, with more than 10 million chicken nuggets, chunks and strips sold last week alone.

It was sent into space using a meteorological weather balloon filled with a gas that's lighter than air to be able to carry the clucking cargo up to the stratosphere.

The supermarket giant sees a huge successful year while Kantar name it the fastest growing high street supermarket with a 20.1 per cent year on year growth.

