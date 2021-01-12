The rise of the Khalistanis gives room for a separatist mindset like we saw in Kashmir

Will file affidavit and place IB records: AG to SC on banned outfits infiltrating farmer protests

New Delhi, Jan 12: In affidavit prior to today's hearing by the Supreme Court on the farm laws, the government had said that vested interests were instigating the farmers.

"The Acts have received wide acceptance throughout the country and, therefore, some farmers and others objecting to the law had put a condition of its repeal, is neither justifiable nor acceptable," the affidavit filed by the agriculture ministry said.

Prior to the three farm laws being stayed by the Supreme Court, Attorney General, K K Venugopal told the court that Khalistanis had infiltrated the protests. There is an application before us which says that there is a banned organisation which is helping this protest. Can the AG accept it or deny it, the Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde said.

If there is infiltration by a banned organisation and somebody is making an allegation here before us, you have to confirm it. File an affidavit by tomorrow, the CJI told the AG. The AG said that an affidavit in this regard would be filed and the IB records would also be placed.