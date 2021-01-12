YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will file affidavit and place IB records: AG to SC on banned outfits infiltrating farmer protests

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 12: In affidavit prior to today's hearing by the Supreme Court on the farm laws, the government had said that vested interests were instigating the farmers.

    "The Acts have received wide acceptance throughout the country and, therefore, some farmers and others objecting to the law had put a condition of its repeal, is neither justifiable nor acceptable," the affidavit filed by the agriculture ministry said.

    Will file affidavit and place IB records: AG to SC on banned outfits infiltrating farmer protests

    Prior to the three farm laws being stayed by the Supreme Court, Attorney General, K K Venugopal told the court that Khalistanis had infiltrated the protests. There is an application before us which says that there is a banned organisation which is helping this protest. Can the AG accept it or deny it, the Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde said.

    Also Read:

    SC stays implementation of three farm laws, forms four member committee

    SC notice to farmer unions on plea to stop R-Day tractor rally

    We will protect the lands of farmers: SC

    If there is infiltration by a banned organisation and somebody is making an allegation here before us, you have to confirm it. File an affidavit by tomorrow, the CJI told the AG. The AG said that an affidavit in this regard would be filed and the IB records would also be placed.

    More FARMERS PROTEST News

    Read more about:

    farmers protest supreme court khalistan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X