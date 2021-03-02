VIP culture not acceptable: Karnataka Minister takes vaccine at home, Centre seeks report

YouTube
    Bengaluru, Mar 02: Karnataka Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil on Tuesday kicked up a controversy after he took the Covid-19 vaccine at the former's residence in Hirekerur, in gross violation of the COVID-19 protocol.

    Karnataka Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil
    Karnataka Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil

    The pictures of Patil along with his wife and family members went viral on social media and television news channels also highlighted the misuse of power by the minister.

    Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakaralso termed the incident as gross violation of Covid vaccination protocols and said action would be initiated against the doctors who went to the house of the Minister to give him the shot.

    The centre has sough a report from the state government taking note of the covid protocol violation.

    "This is not allowed in the protocol. We have asked for a report from the State government," said Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary, on being asked about a Karnataka MLA receiving vaccine shot at his residence today.

    This comes a day after prominent leaders likePrime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday with the start of the next phase of the inoculation drive.

    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NCP president Sharad Pawar also took the jab.

    Governors Kalraj Mishra of Rajasthan and Banwarilal Purohit of Tamil Nadu also received the shot, as well as Union minister Jitendra Singh as the country further opened its vaccination programme that started on Jan. 16 for healthca

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 2, 2021, 17:49 [IST]
