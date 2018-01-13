Video war: BJP releases video targeting Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah

Uttar Pradesh BJP has put out a hard-hitting video a day after Congress posted 'Recipe for a BJP star campaigner' on Twitter. The video blamed Congress for violence in Karnataka, farmer suicides. The video features pictures of right-wing members killed in during Congress rule in the state.

Also, the video highlighted the 1002 cases of farmers' suicide in Karnataka in the current fiscal year, corruption cases against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The sarcastic narration in the video says as soon Yogi reaches out to people, Congress leaders turn Hindus, also they steal 'bhagwa' ( saffron flag of RSS).

The wraps up with saying, "Had you worked even a speck in the last five years, then the 'Rajkunvar' of Congress need not have been making recipes."

The Karnataka BJP has brought in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a star campaigner ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. Adiyanath has already conducted two rallies in Karnataka and more rallies appealing to the 'Hindu identity' of the people of Karnataka are expected to be held soon.

Siddaramaiah's "Hindutva extremists" remark has stirred a hornet's nest in the poll-bound state.

काम जो कर लिया होता 5 साल में तिनका भर, यूँ रेसिपी नहीं बना रहे होते कांग्रेस के राजकुंवर। pic.twitter.com/Ah0gmaZU39 — BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) January 13, 2018

OneIndia News