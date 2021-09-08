Bihar MLA Gopal Mandal seen walking in underwear in Patna-Delhi Train, says Stomach was upset

Who was Sadanand Singh? The veteran Congress leader died at 76

India

oi-Prakash KL

Patna, 8 Sep: Sadanand Singh, former Congress legislative party leader in the Bihar assembly, passed away on Wednesday, 8 September. He was aged 76.

Sadanand Singh started his political journey by winning the Kahalgaon seat in Bihar in 1969. Since then, he won the seat nine times between 1969 and 2015.

In fact, he emerged victorious even when Congress saw a humiliating defeat in the wake of Indira Gandhi's emergency rule.

In 1985, Singh won the seat as an independent candidate after Congress denied him the ticket. Subsequently, he joined the party after emerging victorious. In 2015, he bid goodbye to the electoral battle citing the age issue and he vacated the seat for his son Shubhanand Mukesh.

Singh was made a Rajya Sabha member.

In 2020, his son Mukesh lost to the NDA candidate Pawan Kumar Yadav, who won the seat by a margin of 42,893 votes.

The former Congress legislative party leader and nine-time MLA was a minister of irrigation and energy and the speaker of the Bihar Assembly from 2000 to 2005.

His well-wishers and political leaders are mourning the death of the senior Congress leader.