Uttarakhand Congress MLA Rajkumar joins BJP in Delhi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 12: Uttarakhand Congress MLA Rajkumar joined the BJP today in Delhi. Rajkumar is an MLA from the Purola assembly constituency in Uttarakhand.

BJP is working towards making people from the lower caste independent, while Congress has made these people dependent on subsidies since Independence. I've joined the party today after seeing BJP's great work in Uttarakhand, says Purola MLA Rajkumar.

Story first published: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 13:55 [IST]