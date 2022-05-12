\"Chota Pakistan\" video triggers outrage: Karnataka CM says “will look into the matter”

Fact Check: Did Karnataka's first floating bridge really collapse just 3 days after the inauguration?

Tomato flu: Karnataka Health Minister issues high alert directions after cases in Kerala

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, May 12: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has issued high alert directions as cases of Tomato flu were reported in Kerala.

The minister informed media persons in Bengaluru yesterday that the border districts in Karnataka like Mangaluru, Udupi, Kodagu, Chamrajnagar and Mysuru have been directed to keep high vigil on daily travellers from Kerala and monitor children for any signs and symptoms of Tomato flu.

The District Health Officers of these districts have been directed to ensure surveillance.

The minister however added that there is no need to panic.

Tomato flu is a rare viral disease, which causes red coloured rashes, skin irritation and dehydration.

The disease gets its name from the blisters it causes, which look like tomatoes. It has affected children below the age of five in Kerala.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 16:09 [IST]