    Tomato flu: Karnataka Health Minister issues high alert directions after cases in Kerala

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, May 12: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has issued high alert directions as cases of Tomato flu were reported in Kerala.

    Tomato flu: Karnataka Health Minister issues high alert directions after cases in Kerala

    The minister informed media persons in Bengaluru yesterday that the border districts in Karnataka like Mangaluru, Udupi, Kodagu, Chamrajnagar and Mysuru have been directed to keep high vigil on daily travellers from Kerala and monitor children for any signs and symptoms of Tomato flu.

    The District Health Officers of these districts have been directed to ensure surveillance.

    The minister however added that there is no need to panic.

    Tomato flu is a rare viral disease, which causes red coloured rashes, skin irritation and dehydration.

    The disease gets its name from the blisters it causes, which look like tomatoes. It has affected children below the age of five in Kerala.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 16:09 [IST]
    X