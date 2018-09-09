Telangana elections: Read this if your name is not on the electoral rolls

Hyderabad, Sep 9: The Telangana Assembly Elections are likely to be held in November itself. The Election Commission of India had based on an earlier schedule published the draft electoral rolls on September 1 2018 and sought objections till October 31.

This exercise now stands cancelled and now the EC will publish the draft electoral rolls on September 10.

Electoral rolls: What you should know:

The EC will publish draft rolls on September 10, Monday.

People will be allowed to file claims and objections till September 25.

Only 15 days have been given for the purpose keeping in view the urgency for holding elections, against two months time given earlier.

Disposal of claims and objections will be done by October 4 and updating database and printing by October 7.

The final publication of electoral rolls be will done on October 8.

Telangana Chief Electoral office communique:

"In the wake of premature dissolution of State Legislative Assembly of Telangana under Article 174 (2) (b) of the Constitution of India on September 6, 2018, the Election Commission of India, after taking all aspects into consideration and the law laid down by the Supreme Court in the matter of Special Reference No.1 of 2002, has decided to stop all the activities relating to ongoing Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls with reference to January 1, 2019, as qualifying date in the State of Telangana with immediate effect and also to order second Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls with reference to January 1, 2018 as qualifying date in the State."