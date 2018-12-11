Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
CONG1150
BJP1033
IND40
OTH50
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG7526
BJP5715
IND84
OTH86
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG4918
BJP123
BSP+71
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS384
TDP, CONG+120
AIMIM07
OTH13
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF026
IND08
CONG05
OTH01
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Telangana election results 2018: KTR wins Sircilla constituency by over a lakh votes

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Dec 11: KT Rama Rao, son of TRS leader and incumbent Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, defeated Congress' KK Mahender Reddy in the Sircilla constituency with a massive majority of 1,21,758 votes. Sircilla had been KTR's stronghold since he first won from there in 2009.

    KT Rama Rao. Courtesy: @KTRTRS
    KT Rama Rao. Courtesy: @KTRTRS

    This is the second time KT Rama Rao defeated KK Mahender Reddy. He secured 34,850 votes.

    In the previous cabinet, he was the Minister for Information Technology, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, Mines & Geology, Public Enterprises and NRI Affairs.

    Also Read | Telangana election results 2018: Which exit poll came the closest?

    In 2009, Mahender Reddy, a TRS rebel who contested as an Independent candidate, lost by a slim margin of 171 votes to KTR. Later, in the byepolls held in 2009, KTR won with a thumping majority, with a margin of a whopping 68,219 votes against Mahender Reddy.

    Read more about:

    telangana assembly elections 2018 trs telangana

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 17:50 [IST]
