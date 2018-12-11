Home News India Telangana election results 2018: KTR wins Sircilla constituency by over a lakh votes

Telangana election results 2018: KTR wins Sircilla constituency by over a lakh votes

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Hyderabad, Dec 11: KT Rama Rao, son of TRS leader and incumbent Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, defeated Congress' KK Mahender Reddy in the Sircilla constituency with a massive majority of 1,21,758 votes. Sircilla had been KTR's stronghold since he first won from there in 2009.

This is the second time KT Rama Rao defeated KK Mahender Reddy. He secured 34,850 votes.

In the previous cabinet, he was the Minister for Information Technology, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, Mines & Geology, Public Enterprises and NRI Affairs.

Also Read | Telangana election results 2018: Which exit poll came the closest?

In 2009, Mahender Reddy, a TRS rebel who contested as an Independent candidate, lost by a slim margin of 171 votes to KTR. Later, in the byepolls held in 2009, KTR won with a thumping majority, with a margin of a whopping 68,219 votes against Mahender Reddy.