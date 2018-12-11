Home News India Telangana election results 2018: KCR win Gajwel constituency by over 50,000 votes

Hyderabad, Dec 11: TRS President and Telangana caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao won from Gajwel constituency by over 50,000 votes.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who secured 103916 votes, defeated Vanteru Pratap Reddy of Congress (55240 votes). Independent candidate Kante Sayanna polled 2717 votes. BJP's Akula Vijay got only 128 votes.

KCR went for early elections in 2018, when his cabinet recommended to dissolve the legislative lower house, six months before the completion of his term.

In 2014 assembly elections, Chandrashekhar Rao got 86,669 44.42 (per cent) votes

Till 2004 General elections, Gajwel Assembly constituency was reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC). From 2009 General elections, it was changed to General.