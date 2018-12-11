Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
BJP1110
CONG1080
BSP40
OTH70
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG1020
BJP721
IND120
OTH130
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG661
BJP170
BSP+50
OTH10
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS4345
TDP, CONG+912
AIMIM24
OTH31
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF026
IND08
CONG05
OTH01
    Telangana election results 2018: KCR win Gajwel constituency by over 50,000 votes

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Dec 11: TRS President and Telangana caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao won from Gajwel constituency by over 50,000 votes.

    KCR win Gajwel constituency by over 50,000 votes

    Chandrashekhar Rao, who secured 103916 votes, defeated Vanteru Pratap Reddy of Congress (55240 votes). Independent candidate Kante Sayanna polled 2717 votes. BJP's Akula Vijay got only 128 votes.

    Also Read | Telangana election results 2018: BJP's Raja Singh leading in Goshamahal constituency

    KCR went for early elections in 2018, when his cabinet recommended to dissolve the legislative lower house, six months before the completion of his term.

    In 2014 assembly elections, Chandrashekhar Rao got 86,669 44.42 (per cent) votes

    Till 2004 General elections, Gajwel Assembly constituency was reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC). From 2009 General elections, it was changed to General.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 14:44 [IST]
