Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
BJP1110
CONG1090
BSP40
OTH60
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG1010
BJP741
IND120
OTH90
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG640
BJP210
BSP+40
OTH10
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS5038
TDP, CONG+138
AIMIM33
OTH31
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF125
IND08
CONG05
OTH01
  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Amidst TRS sweep in Telangana, Congress complains about EVMs

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Dec 11: Moments after it became clear that the TRS swept Telangana, the Congress has complained to the Election Commission about the Electronic Voting Machines.

    Amidst TRS sweep in Telangana, Congress complains about EVMs

    G Niranjan of the Congress who is the conveyor of the election commission coordination committee in a letter to the chief electoral officer has said that there is a strong suspicion that the EVMs have been manipulated.

    Also Read | Telangana election results 2018: BJP's Raja Singh leading in Goshamahal constituency

    The trends that the EVMs are showing are far from the ground reality. The party requests that 100 per cent of the counting of VVPAT papers should be taken up prior to the declaration of the results.

    Read more about:

    telanagana congress evms vvpat telangana assembly elections 2018

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 14:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue