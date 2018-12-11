Home News India BJP’s southern sojourn takes a beating in Telangana

BJP’s southern sojourn takes a beating in Telangana

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Dec 11: The BJP's southern sojourn suffered a setback. The party which fought the elections in Telangana alone is down by 3 when compared to the 2014 elections.

Both Amit Shah, the party's president and Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh had claimed that the party would form the next government in Telangana.

As per the latest trends, the BJP is leading in 2 seats. If the trend continues until the final result is declared, then the BJP would end up with 2 seats. In 2014, the BJP had won 5 seats in Telangana.

The other worry for the BJP is the thumping win of the TRS. The BJP was called as an unofficial ally of the TRS. The BJP had also said before the results that it would extend support to the TRS, provided it ditched the AIMM.

The TRS is now unlikely to partner with the BJP in 2019. Even when the BJP offered support to the TRS ahead of the results the latter had declined the same stating that it was capable of winning on its own.