When will Telangana assembly elections will held

Hyderabad, Sep 9: There are ample indications that the Telangana Assembly Elections will be held this year itself. This can be said as the Election Commission of India had issued an order to advance he deadline for the final publication of the electoral rolls to October 8 against the original date of January 4 2019.

The EC can hold the election anytime after the publication of the final electoral rolls. There is also no need to maintain any gap once the rolls are published.

It may be recalled that K Chandrasekhar Rao had said following the dissolution of the Telangana assembly that the elections would be held in November. He had said that he had spoken with the EC officials and was assured that polls in Telangana would be held in November along with four other states.

Based on earlier schedule, the EC had published draft electoral rolls on September 1, 2018, and sought objections till October 31. Now this stands cancelled.

The EC will publish draft rolls on September 10, Monday. People will be allowed to file claims and objections till September 25. Only 15 days have been given for the purpose keeping in view the urgency for holding elections, against two months time given earlier. Disposal of claims and objections will be done by October 4 and updating database and printing by October 7. The final publication of electoral rolls be will done on October 8.

The communiqué issued by TS Chief Electoral Officer Dr Rajat Kumar on Saturday stated: "In the wake of premature dissolution of State Legislative Assembly of Telangana under Article 174 (2) (b) of the Constitution of India on September 6, 2018, the Election Commission of India, after taking all aspects into consideration and the law laid down by the Supreme Court in the matter of Special Reference No.1 of 2002, has decided to stop all the activities relating to ongoing Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls with reference to January 1, 2019, as qualifying date in the State of Telangana with immediate effect and also to order second Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls with reference to January 1, 2018 as qualifying date in the State."