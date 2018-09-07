Telangana polls: EC's decision will be based on assessment, not on 'astrological predictions'

New Delhi, Sep 7: Amid speculations that the polls in Telengana could be held later this year along with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram, the Election Commission on Friday said it would take a call after an assessment.

Asserting that the caretaker government cannot be allowed to function for long, the Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat told ANI that decision would be based on assessment, and not on "astrological predictions".

The phrase "astrological predictions" is of significance here as it is well known that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is obsessed with astrology. Six is KCR's lucky number and he took decision to dissolve the assembly on September 6. It is said that the decision to go for early elections was also taken after consulting astrologers and Vaastu experts.

"Whether elections in Telangana would be conducted along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan is something that the commission needs to assess. There is no provision in the law as such. There is a Supreme Court direction, in which the honorable Supreme Court had ruled that whenever a house is dissolved then the elections should be conducted on the first occation so that the caretaker government does not get any uneccessary benefit. It should not be like, there are six months so they can rule for six months. We will keep all this in mind," Rawat told ANI today (September 7).

"It is not certain (that Telengana elections would be held with other 4 states), doesnt matter what astrological predictions are. Its notwithstanding," he added.

Rao handed over a resolution to dissolve the Assembly on Thursday to Governor E S L Narasimhan, who accepted the decision and asked Rao to continue as caretaker CM.

As per reports, KCR wants to delink the Assembly elections in Telangana (due in April 2019) from the Lok Sabha elections, also expected in April-May 2019. He is wary that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will steal the campaign narrative if state and national polls are held simultaneously.