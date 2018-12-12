Home News India Telangana elections: Karimnagar not impressed by Yogi Adityanath, BJP down to 1 from 5

Hyderabad, Dec 12: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) swept all seven assembly seats in Karimnagar district where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, star campaigner of BJP, promised to change the name of the district from Karimnagar to 'Karipuram' if the saffron party came to power.

BJP ended up in fourth place in Manakondur, Sircilla, Huzurabad, and Husnabad assembly seats. In Choppadandi and Vemulawada BJP was pushed to third place. Only in Karimnagar town assembly seat, BJP was runner-up against TRS, still winning margin was 24,000 votes.

In Huzurabad, BJP candidate got only 1683 votes whereas TRS candidate secured 1,04,840 votes and Congress polled 61,121 votes. Compared to BJP, Congress put up a decent fight against TRS. Congress was runner-up in five assembly seats in Karimnagar district.

Yogi Adityanath did eight rallies in Telangana and said that if the BJP comes to power in Telangana, it would rename Karimnagar district to 'Karipuram '. He also reiterated his earlier claim that the BJP will rename Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar' like Faizabad was changed to Ayodhya and Allahabad to Prayagraj. However, the party has been able to win just one seat at Ghosha Mahal where Yogi had addressed the rally. In 2014 assembly elections, BJP had won five seats in Telangana.

Choppadandi Party Candidate Votes TRS Ravi Shankar Sunke 91090 Congress Medipally Sathyam 48963 BJP Bodiga Shobha Galanna 15835 Independent Dasari Vidyasagar 2222

Huzurabad Party Candidate Votes TRS Eatala Rajendar 104840 Congress Kaushik Reddy Padi 61121 Independent Barige Gattaiah Yadav 2660 BJP Raghu Puppala 1683

Husnabad Party Candidate Votes TRS Satish Kumar Voditela 117083 CPI Chadha Venkat Reddy 46553 Telangana Inti Party Devasani Thirupathireddy 4556 BJP Chada Srinivasa Reddy 4309

Karimnagar Party Candidate Votes TRS Gangula Kamalakar 80983 BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar 66009 Congress Ponnam Prabhakar 39500 Independent K. Nagesh 3009

Manakondur Party Candidate Votes TRS Balakishan Rasamayi 88997 Congress Arepally Mohan 57488 Samajwadi Forward Bloc Prabhakar More 13610 BJP Gaddam Nagaraju 4356

Sircilla Party Candidate Votes TRS K Taraka Rama Rao 125213 Congress Kondam Karuna Mahender Reddy 36204 BSP Avunoori Ramakanth 3245 BJP Mallugari Narsa Goudu 3243

Vemulawada Party Candidate Votes TRS Ramesh Chennamaneni 84050 Congress Srinivas Aadi 55864 BJP Pratap Ramakrishan 6592 BSP Bhoomesh Pittala 2119