    Telangana elections: Karimnagar not impressed by Yogi Adityanath, BJP down to 1 from 5

    Hyderabad, Dec 12: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) swept all seven assembly seats in Karimnagar district where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, star campaigner of BJP, promised to change the name of the district from Karimnagar to 'Karipuram' if the saffron party came to power.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. PTI file photo
    BJP ended up in fourth place in Manakondur, Sircilla, Huzurabad, and Husnabad assembly seats. In Choppadandi and Vemulawada BJP was pushed to third place. Only in Karimnagar town assembly seat, BJP was runner-up against TRS, still winning margin was 24,000 votes.

    In Huzurabad, BJP candidate got only 1683 votes whereas TRS candidate secured 1,04,840 votes and Congress polled 61,121 votes. Compared to BJP, Congress put up a decent fight against TRS. Congress was runner-up in five assembly seats in Karimnagar district.

    Yogi Adityanath did eight rallies in Telangana and said that if the BJP comes to power in Telangana, it would rename Karimnagar district to 'Karipuram '. He also reiterated his earlier claim that the BJP will rename Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar' like Faizabad was changed to Ayodhya and Allahabad to Prayagraj. However, the party has been able to win just one seat at Ghosha Mahal where Yogi had addressed the rally. In 2014 assembly elections, BJP had won five seats in Telangana.

    Choppadandi
    Party Candidate Votes
    TRS Ravi Shankar Sunke 91090
    Congress Medipally Sathyam 48963
    BJP Bodiga Shobha Galanna 15835
    Independent Dasari Vidyasagar 2222
    Huzurabad
    Party Candidate Votes
    TRS Eatala Rajendar 104840
    Congress Kaushik Reddy Padi 61121
    Independent Barige Gattaiah Yadav 2660
    BJP Raghu Puppala 1683
    Husnabad
    Party Candidate Votes
    TRS Satish Kumar Voditela 117083
    CPI Chadha Venkat Reddy 46553
    Telangana Inti Party Devasani Thirupathireddy 4556
    BJP Chada Srinivasa Reddy 4309
    Karimnagar
    Party Candidate Votes
    TRS Gangula Kamalakar 80983
    BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar 66009
    Congress Ponnam Prabhakar 39500
    Independent K. Nagesh 3009
    Manakondur
    Party Candidate Votes
    TRS Balakishan Rasamayi 88997
    Congress Arepally Mohan 57488
    Samajwadi Forward Bloc Prabhakar More 13610
    BJP Gaddam Nagaraju 4356
    Sircilla
    Party Candidate Votes
    TRS K Taraka Rama Rao 125213
    Congress Kondam Karuna Mahender Reddy 36204
    BSP Avunoori Ramakanth 3245
    BJP Mallugari Narsa Goudu 3243
    Vemulawada
    Party Candidate Votes
    TRS Ramesh Chennamaneni 84050
    Congress Srinivas Aadi 55864
    BJP Pratap Ramakrishan 6592
    BSP Bhoomesh Pittala 2119

