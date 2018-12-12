Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
Party20182013
CONG11458
BJP109165
IND43
OTH34
RAJASTHAN - 199
Party20182013
CONG9921
BJP73163
IND137
OTH149
CHHATTISGARH - 90
Party20182013
CONG6839
BJP1549
BSP+71
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
Party20182014
TRS8863
TDP, CONG+2137
AIMIM77
OTH39
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
    Telangana election result: Should Congress rethink power equation with Chandrababu Naidu's TDP?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 12: Telangana caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is all set to form the government in the state for the second time. The gamble for early polls appeared to have paid rich dividends for the regional party, which received the massive mandate in the first general election in the four-year-old state.

    Telangana election result: Should Congress rethink power equation with Chandrababu Naidus TDP?
    Congress President Rahul Gandhi flanked by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (R) and TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy.PTI Photo

    This is the second assembly election held in Telangana after the first one took place in 2014, shortly after the state's creation following its separation from Andhra Pradesh.

    Also Read | Despite being called BJP's unofficial ally, how TRS swung Muslim votes in its favour

    The TDP and Naidu had earlier opposed the creation of a separate Telangana in 2014 and in 2018 the results are an emphatic assertion that the party is now only an "Andhra" party with a negative connotation in Telangana.

    In the assembly election which was held in Telangana, KCR led Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) won 88 seats of the 119 assembly seats while the Congress won 19 seats. The near whitewash of the Congress-TDP combine in Telangana Assembly elections has left the grand old party in Andhra Pradesh to rethink over its alliance in the State in the next elections.

    In Andhra Pradesh, the Congress is in a dismal state and has no hope of winning any parliamentary seat without an alliance with the TDP. It is only in Telangana that the the grand old party can win seats on its own. However, given the vote shares of the TRS in the Assembly election, it may even have a clean sweep of the 19 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana. And thus, Congress needs to rethink over its power equation with Chandrababu Naidu's TDP alliance and rebuild its caste and social base in Telangana.

    Also Read | Results of Assembly elections in three states give an elixir to the opposition unity

    Moreover the Congress's vote share has also dropped compared to 2014 in Telangana and it is the proof that the four-year-old state state has categorically rejected the Congress-TDP alliance. The TRS has improved its vote share to 48 per cent, an increase of almost 14 per cent from 2014. It appears the TDP is biggest loser in terms of vote share as the party slipped to 2.5 per cent from its previous tally of around 14 per cent.

    In the 2014 assembly elections, Congress and TDP had a vote share of 25 percent and 15 percent, respectively. The combined vote share of 40 percent would have trumped TRS' vote share of 34 percent, thereby significantly altering the seat share. TRS had won 63 seats, just above the magic number of 60. Congress and TDP had won 21 and 15 seats respectively. However, it is to be noted that the assembly polls for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had happened along with the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. TDP was in an alliance with the BJP.

    Also Read | Telangana elections: KCR returns in style and here is how he did it

    Telangana went to polls on December 7 to elect its second assembly. Around 70 per cent people exercised their voting rights in Telangana Assembly Elections, according to the Election Commission. Telangana was supposed to have its second election in May, 2019. However, the chief minister of the state, K Chandrasekhar Rao, dissolved the assembly in September 2018 and announced for early election.

    Read more about:

    k chandrashekar rao telangana tdp telangana rashtra samiti election commission congress telangana assembly elections 2018 rahul gandhi n chandrababu naidu

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 12:47 [IST]
