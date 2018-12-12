Home News India Telangana election result: Should Congress rethink power equation with Chandrababu Naidu's TDP?

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 12: Telangana caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is all set to form the government in the state for the second time. The gamble for early polls appeared to have paid rich dividends for the regional party, which received the massive mandate in the first general election in the four-year-old state.

This is the second assembly election held in Telangana after the first one took place in 2014, shortly after the state's creation following its separation from Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP and Naidu had earlier opposed the creation of a separate Telangana in 2014 and in 2018 the results are an emphatic assertion that the party is now only an "Andhra" party with a negative connotation in Telangana.

In the assembly election which was held in Telangana, KCR led Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) won 88 seats of the 119 assembly seats while the Congress won 19 seats. The near whitewash of the Congress-TDP combine in Telangana Assembly elections has left the grand old party in Andhra Pradesh to rethink over its alliance in the State in the next elections.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Congress is in a dismal state and has no hope of winning any parliamentary seat without an alliance with the TDP. It is only in Telangana that the the grand old party can win seats on its own. However, given the vote shares of the TRS in the Assembly election, it may even have a clean sweep of the 19 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana. And thus, Congress needs to rethink over its power equation with Chandrababu Naidu's TDP alliance and rebuild its caste and social base in Telangana.

Moreover the Congress's vote share has also dropped compared to 2014 in Telangana and it is the proof that the four-year-old state state has categorically rejected the Congress-TDP alliance. The TRS has improved its vote share to 48 per cent, an increase of almost 14 per cent from 2014. It appears the TDP is biggest loser in terms of vote share as the party slipped to 2.5 per cent from its previous tally of around 14 per cent.

In the 2014 assembly elections, Congress and TDP had a vote share of 25 percent and 15 percent, respectively. The combined vote share of 40 percent would have trumped TRS' vote share of 34 percent, thereby significantly altering the seat share. TRS had won 63 seats, just above the magic number of 60. Congress and TDP had won 21 and 15 seats respectively. However, it is to be noted that the assembly polls for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had happened along with the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. TDP was in an alliance with the BJP.

Telangana went to polls on December 7 to elect its second assembly. Around 70 per cent people exercised their voting rights in Telangana Assembly Elections, according to the Election Commission. Telangana was supposed to have its second election in May, 2019. However, the chief minister of the state, K Chandrasekhar Rao, dissolved the assembly in September 2018 and announced for early election.