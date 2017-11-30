Tehseen Poonawalla fumes at brother Shehzad for questioning Congress president election process

Congress leader Tehseen Poonawalla on Thursday distanced himself from brother Shehzad Poonawalla, who had called the election for Congress president as "a sham".

Maharashtra Congress secretary Shehzad Poonawala had said that the election for the Congress president is "rigged".

Tehseen called Shehzad's remarks "totally unacceptable".

"It is totally unacceptable to me and my family that Shehzad has dragged Mrs. Gandhi into this, he should have presented whatever issues he had in the party forum..I really don't know why Shehzad did this, it's very surprising, he did not discuss this at all with the family. Washing dirty linen in public is wrong. We now have nothing to do with him, I publicly say this," Tehseen told news agency ANI.

Shehzad Poonawalla is the brother of Tehseen Poonawalla, who is the husband of Robert Vadra's sister Monica. Robert Vadra is Congress President Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law.

Shehzad Poonawala had earlier dubbed the upcoming Congress presidential election as "a sham".

"I have got information that the delegates who are going to vote for the party president elections are fixed, its rigged. They have been appointed for their loyalty. Yes, it takes courage to speak out, there will be all kinds of attacks against me, but I have facts," he told ANI.

According to reports, Poonawalla had earlier told the media he would want to contest the election if it was conducted in a genuine manner.

"I think there should be only one ticket in one family, be it Shehzad Poonawalla or Rahul Gandhi," he added.

Rahul Gandhi will file the nomination papers for the post of Congress President on December 4. Rahul Gandhi is likely to be elected to the top post unopposed. The elevation of Rahul Gandhi has been a much debated and discussed subject. He would take over the top post from his mother Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress had to complete the process before the year-end. It had committed to the Election Commission that the organisational polls would be held before the end of 2017.

OneIndia News