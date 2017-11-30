Dissent within Congress: Shehzad Poonawalla calls party president election 'a sham'

In what will surely evoke strong reactions from his fellow party members, Maharashtra Congress secretary Shehzad Poonawalla has said that the election for the Congress president is "rigged".

Dubbing the upcoming Congress presidential election as "a sham", Poonawalla said it is "a selection and not an election".

"I have got information that the delegates who are going to vote for the party president elections are fixed, its rigged. They have been appointed for their loyalty. Yes, it takes courage to speak out, there will be all kinds of attacks against me, but I have facts," he told ANI.

According to reports, Poonawalla had earlier told the media he would want to contest the election if it was conducted in a genuine manner.

"I think there should be only one ticket in one family, be it Shehzad Poonawalla or Rahul Gandhi," he added.

Shehzad Poonawalla is the brother of Tehseen Poonawalla, who is the husband of Robert Vadra's sister Monica. Robert Vadra is Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law.

Rahul Gandhi will file the nomination papers for the post of Congress President on December 4. Rahul Gandhi is likely to be elected to the top post unopposed. The elevation of Rahul Gandhi has been a much debated and discussed subject. He would take over the top post from his mother Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress had to complete the process before the year-end. It had committed to the Election Commission that the organisational polls would be held before the end of 2017.

OneIndia News