Sheena Bora murder case: CBI Court rejects Indrani Mukerjea's bail plea

Mumbai, Sep 7: Special CBI Court has rejected Indrani Mukerjea's bail plea Sheena Bora murder case on Friday. Indrani Mukherjee, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, had moved a special CBI court for bail, citing ill-health and alleged threat to her life as the reasons.

The judge said the grounds filed by Indrani in the plea, such as threat to life, have been exaggerated and are unacceptable, according to News 18 report.

Indrani, lodged in Byculla prison here, in her application mentioned two occasions when she was hospitalised -- once for suspected drug overdose and again, in April, when she complained of difficulty in breathing. She claimed that someone inside the jail might have tried to poison her.

Sheena (24), the daughter of prime accused Indrani Mukerjea from an earlier relationship, was allegedly killed in April, 2012. The crime came to light in August, 2015 after Indrani's driver Shyamvar Rai, who was arrested in another case, spilled the beans.

The police arrested Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and Rai. Later, Indrani's husband and media baron Peter Mukerjea was also arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy.

The CBI, which took over the case, had claimed that a financial dispute was the reason behind the killing.

