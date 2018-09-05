Gutka scam: CBI raids 40 locations in Chennai including top officials’ houses

Chennai, Sep 5: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Wednesday has launched a massive search operation in 40 places in Chennai in connection with Gutka scam.

The Houses of Tamil Nadu DGP TK Rajendran at Mogappair, ex-DGP S George near Maduravoyal, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar & other police officers are also being searched.

The raids were started around 7 am on Wednesday. A total of 40 locations were raided by CBI officials.

The Gutkha scam came to light on July 8, 2017, when the Income Tax Department in Tamil Nadu was conducting a series of raids at pan masala and gutkha manufacturing centres and the residences of those associated with the manufacturing process. The raids were carried out to unearth tax evasion to tune of Rs 250 crore.

The manufacture, storage and sale of the carcinogenic (cancer causing) chewable forms of tobacco, including gutka and pan masala, have been banned in Tamil Nadu since 2013.